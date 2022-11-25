Asia Pacific > Govts should fund pilot blue carbon projects to boost private sector confidence, investment, report says

Govts should fund pilot blue carbon projects to boost private sector confidence, investment, report says

Published 07:06 on November 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:06 on November 25, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Governments in the Indo-Pacific should invest in blue carbon demonstration projects in order to provide proof to private investors that they can deliver financial returns, according to an Australian-funded regional report.

Governments in the Indo-Pacific should invest in blue carbon demonstration projects in order to provide proof to private investors that they can deliver financial returns, according to an Australian-funded regional report.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software