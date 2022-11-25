Govts should fund pilot blue carbon projects to boost private sector confidence, investment, report says

Published 07:06 on November 25, 2022 / Last updated at 07:06 on November 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

Governments in the Indo-Pacific should invest in blue carbon demonstration projects in order to provide proof to private investors that they can deliver financial returns, according to an Australian-funded regional report.