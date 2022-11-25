Hong Kong exchange’s voluntary carbon market sees early momentum

Published 02:23 on November 25, 2022 / Last updated at 02:23 on November 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Dozens of trades have gone through during the first four weeks of trading at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (HKEX) recently launched Core Climate offset platform with the support of major financial institutions in the region, the bourse said, as Hong Kong gets ready to challenge Singapore for the status of the Asia-Pacific region's main carbon trading hub.