The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) continued to generate a credit shortfall through the second quarter of 2022, with a new quarterly high net deficit generation from petroleum-based gasoline, while volumes from renewable diesel dropped significantly compared to the prior quarter, according to state data published Wednesday.
Oregon Clean Fuels Program credit shortfall persists in Q2 2022
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) continued to generate a credit shortfall through the second quarter of 2022, with a new quarterly high net deficit generation from petroleum-based gasoline, while volumes from renewable diesel dropped significantly compared to the prior quarter, according to state data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.