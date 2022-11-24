Oregon Clean Fuels Program credit shortfall persists in Q2 2022

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) continued to generate a credit shortfall through the second quarter of 2022, with a new quarterly high net deficit generation from petroleum-based gasoline, while volumes from renewable diesel dropped significantly compared to the prior quarter, according to state data published Wednesday.