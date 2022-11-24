NA Markets: CCAs slide into and post WCI Q4 auction, RGGI remains steady on spreads

Published 22:27 on November 24, 2022 / Last updated at 22:27 on November 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values slid in the days running up to and after Q4 WCI results results were published on Wednesday, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices seesawed back and forth over the past week on high spread volume.