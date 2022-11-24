With several pointed issues better crystallised at the COP27 UN climate talks last week, stakeholders weighed in on Thursday about how these rules may be applicable to the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
After COP27, the private sector weighs in on carbon market rules
With several pointed issues better crystallised at the COP27 UN climate talks last week, stakeholders weighed in on Thursday about how these rules may be applicable to the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.