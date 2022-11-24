COMMENT: Disagreements and debates at COP27 fail to deter the market

Hopes weren’t particularly high that this would be a blockbuster COP. Glasgow had done the hard yards of finalising the overarching rules on carbon markets, and even the Egyptian hosts were billing this as the “implementation COP”. But the markets seemed to come away full of optimism, writes Alessandro Vitelli.