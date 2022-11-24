Climate policy sequencing has played an important role in the eventual adoption of carbon pricing policies as well as their level of stringency, with research showing that countries have normally implemented a series of climate policy measures before ultimately placing a price on emissions, an article published in an academic journal has found.
Climate policy sequencing normally a prelude to carbon pricing, study finds
Climate policy sequencing has played an important role in the eventual adoption of carbon pricing policies as well as their level of stringency, with research showing that countries have normally implemented a series of climate policy measures before ultimately placing a price on emissions, an article published in an academic journal has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.