Climate policy sequencing normally a prelude to carbon pricing, study finds

Published 16:00 on November 24, 2022 / Last updated at 07:22 on November 24, 2022

Climate policy sequencing has played an important role in the eventual adoption of carbon pricing policies as well as their level of stringency, with research showing that countries have normally implemented a series of climate policy measures before ultimately placing a price on emissions, an article published in an academic journal has found.