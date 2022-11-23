WCI auction settles at lowest level of 2022 in Q4, as advance sale dips further

Published 20:56 on November 23, 2022 / Last updated at 20:57 on November 23, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California-Quebec November current vintage auction settled towards the bottom of traders' expectations, but the advance auction price dropped much lower than the prior two sales, according to results published Wednesday.