California offset issuances in November decline, continuing lag from year-ago levels

Published 23:29 on November 23, 2022 / Last updated at 23:29 on November 23, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Compliance offsets issued by California regulator ARB for the two-weeks that began in mid-November were the third-lowest of all the reporting periods for the year, continuing the trend of 2022 issuances significantly trailing year-ago levels, according to government data published Wednesday.