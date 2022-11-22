Market Analyst, Global Carbon Markets, Climate Finance Partners (CLIFI) – Remote

Description:

Climate Finance Partners (‘CLIFI’), an innovative impact investment firm, is seeking an experienced and highly motivated analyst to help support its growing carbon investment business. This position will primarily focus on research and analysis of global carbon markets and produce written research materials for both internal and external audiences. This role involves in depth research into new environmental markets and new business opportunities. This position will be part of an entrepreneurial team focused on developing and executing investment strategies that leverage the value of carbon pricing and climate finance investments to achieve financial returns alongside outsized environmental impacts.

CLIFI is flexible on the type of hire (part-time/full-time) for the right candidate. The position is remote, with flexible arrangements, however, some travel may be required.

Responsibilities:

Research and analysis of various carbon markets to understand both quantitative and qualitative dynamics, e.g., access, liquidity, market trends, policy changes

Prepare market research reports on a regular basis (notes, articles, presentations, whitepapers, etc.)

Prepare commentary on significant market events in a timely manner

Assist in preparing answers to investor and client inquiries

Domestic and/or international travel may be required to attend select events

Candidate Qualifications:

Advanced degree, preferably in a technical discipline (finance, business, economics, science, engineering, etc.)

3+ years of work experience with a background in investment, renewables, commodities, or related fields, with a preference for experience in carbon markets and climate finance

Excellent research and analytical skills, experience in producing market research materials

Knowledge and understanding of global climate policy and markets preferred

Experience in, and a comfort level working with, a fast-paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial environment

Highly motivated, action-oriented, and results-driven with a positive ‘can-do’ attitude

Excellent written and verbal communications skills are required

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

About CLIFI:

CLIFI is an innovative investment firm that, together with IHS Markit, developed the world’s first benchmarking and liquid investment index to track global carbon credits markets, and together with Krane Shares, raised $1,5 billion in two years for its groundbreaking global carbon ETF (KRBN), among other achievements.

CLIFI provides investment sub-advisory services to Krane Shares carbon suite of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”): Global Carbon Strategy ETF (“KRBN”), California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (“KCCA”), European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (“KEUA”) and the Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (“KSET”).

Why work with us?

CLIFI is a growing company with an entrepreneurial spirit and significant future potential. You will have the chance to impact and grow with the business. We value flexibility and encourage our team members to work in ways that meet their work/life commitments and support their well-being. You will work with a team of ambitious founders and investors with deep experience in environmental finance.