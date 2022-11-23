Atlantic Canadian provinces to face later ‘backstop’ CO2 fuel levy in 2023, as subnational large emitter programmes approved

November 23, 2022

The Canadian government on Tuesday announced it will delay implementation of the federal CO2 levy on fossil fuels next year on three of the four Atlantic provinces, as all subnational output-based systems proved successful in meeting the requirements of Ottawa’s post-2022 carbon pricing benchmark.