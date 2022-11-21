Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Carbon credits, UERs, CL-Invest – Oslo

Immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers.

CL-Invest is an investment company based in Oslo city centre, Norway with a team of experts with decades of experience in project finance, assessment, and development. ​We work in partnership with National Oil Companies (NOCs) and independent oil producers to realize scalable emission reductions that can be achieved rapidly.

Our mission is immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers with a focus on methane and flare reduction projects in emerging economies. CL-invest is currently developing several methane and flare abatement projects in Nigeria and Azerbaijan with planned expansion to Iraq, Venezuela, Turkmenistan among other developing countries. The opportunities for emission cuts in these countries are particularly large, but often face significant financial and other barriers that we overcome by risk-based project financing.

CL-Invest offers full-service including project identification and assessment, project financing, implementation, carbon credit development and carbon credit sales. We leverage strong international partners to manage all activities of the project cycle, including field work prior to validation and preparation for and conducting of monitoring, reporting and verification of emission reductions.

The company was founded as a result of a de-merger of Carbon Limits AS in 2021. CL-Invest continues the financing, generation, and monetization of GHG emissions projects which includes sales of emission reductions as High-Quality Credits in carbon markets. Carbon Limits provides consulting services and extends technical services to CL-Invest and indirectly to its clients.

Our total impact to date equals 9.2 million tons of CO 2 e removed and around 70 million euros of carbon credit finance generated. In the period from 2022 to 2030, CL-Invest aims to cover more than 200 projects and achieve a total emission reduction equivalent of more than 61.4 million tCO 2 e. The annual estimated emission reductions on our current projects are ​800 000 tCO 2 e in 2022 and 1 million tCO 2 e in 2023. ​

CL Invest is now in the process of establishing partnerships with international players who have complementary expertise and resources and can thus ensure a rapid upscaling of the business. We are looking for a Chief Technical Officer (CTO) who can be a driving force in the development of this entrepreneurship. The CTO will receive active support from the company’s owners and partners who have broad international experience in business development within the energy and climate fields.

The CTO will be responsible for the quality of activities and deliverables of the carbon credit project development cycle and the development strategies for sales of carbon credits including the development of new concepts and market outlets for monetizing emission reductions.

Responsibilities:

Conducting oversight of process to select projects for carbon credit development;

Ensuring quality assurance of deliverables for project validation and verification according to established rules, procedures and schemes;

Initiating activities to broaden the scope of methane emission reduction projects and programs being eligible for earning carbon credits and other result-based climate finance, including the development of methodologies, standards, and protocols;

Keeping abreast of existing and new rules and procedures of relevant carbon credits trading schemes and trace new schemes and market outlets for monetization of emission reductions;

Developing [product] strategies for broadening the scope and scale of project development and marketing of emission reductions for monetization;

Managing vendor relationships.

Qualifications

Several years (7-10+) of experience as a successful executive with overall technological and managerial responsibility;

Experience in developing project strategies and conducting oversight of the project development process;

Knowledge and/or strong interest in upstream emission reductions (UERs), carbon credit programs, carbon markets, international carbon trading schemes and CDM mechanisms, energy market regulation and the oil and gas sector in emerging economies and other countries;

Strong, winning personality and excellent communication skills even under challenging situations – English is required; German and additional languages are an advantage;

A proven strong educational background with a master’s degree in a relevant field at a minimum;

Hands-on mentality, self-reliance, team player, pragmatism and entrepreneurial thinking encompassing a solid commercial outlook;

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to engage with clients from diverse backgrounds and fields;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Please note that the position is based in Oslo, Norway; hence, international applicants need to hold a right to work in the country or be able and willing to obtain the relevant working visa or permit.

Website: www.cl-invest.com

Email: contact@cl-invest.com

Phone: +47 934 36 062

Address: C. J. Hambros plass 2C, 0164 Oslo, Norway.