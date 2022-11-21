Director, Voluntary Carbon Markets & Accountability, Environmental Defense Fund – New York/San Francisco/Washington DC/Remote (US)

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE FUND

To apply: https://www.edf.org/jobs/director-voluntary-carbon-markets-accountability

Director, Voluntary Carbon Markets & Accountability

Type: Regular Full Time

Locations: Remote – US, or

New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.

Put your passion and skills to work for the planet. Climate change is the most urgent issue of our time, and we need people like you to help us build a vital Earth — for everyone.

We’re Environmental Defense Fund, a fast-paced nonprofit with a growing staff of more than 850 people in nearly 30 countries. We deliver game-changing solutions that cut climate pollution and strengthen people’s ability to thrive despite the effects climate change is already having. We work wherever we can have the most impact, from local communities to top companies to governments worldwide, and even in space.

Our culture, values and commitment to diversity make EDF an exciting and meaningful place to work. Every job here makes a difference. Won’t you join us?

OVERALL FUNCTION

With significant developments in global climate policy and a rapid increase in net zero commitments from both governments and the private sector, demand for high-quality offsets in the voluntary carbon market is increasing. Companies are looking for guidance on how to properly use voluntary carbon markets in ways that avoid “greenwashing,” truly mitigate supply chain risk, and deliver on promises of climate action to financial institutions and investors, consistent with the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement. EDF is seeking a Director, Voluntary Carbon Markets and Accountability, to identify strategic opportunities for advancing the use of high-integrity voluntary carbon markets to achieve near-term climate action; to manage related advocacy efforts; and to collaborate across EDF mission areas.

The Director will work to align companies’ participation in high-integrity voluntary carbon markets with science-based climate targets, robust transparency and accounting rules, and credible environmental claims. Reporting to EDF’s Senior Director of Global Climate Cooperation and coordinating closely with other EDF mission teams advancing corporate climate action, the Director will work independently to provide strategic leadership that promotes the goals of EDF’s Economics and Global Climate Cooperation (EGCC) team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and direct a small but growing multi-disciplinary team in the design, implementation, and review of rules, standards, guidelines, and policy frameworks that provide opportunities for high-integrity voluntary carbon markets to align with – and accelerate achievement of – globally agreed climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

Coordinate closely with other EDF mission teams, such as EDF+Business and relevant regional teams, to advance global corporate climate action and implement transformational, durable market solutions that encourage private sector implementation of robust emissions reduction targets while securing equitable social and environmental outcomes.

Review and update strategic planning documents for relevant EDF workstreams and initiatives, including the carbon markets and net zero strategies, and work with staff and consultants to prepare detailed work plans to execute these strategies.

Represent EDF at strategic convenings and events, and engage companies on climate policy to promote transparency of corporate greenhouse gas emissions reporting, responsible use of high-integrity voluntary carbon credits, and accountability of associated environmental claims.

Provide expert advice to – and support EDF’s representation in – relevant voluntary carbon market coalitions and initiatives (such as the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), Transform to Net Zero (TONZ), Business Alliance to Scale Climate Solutions (BASCS), Race to Zero, and the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity initiative (VCMI)), to develop market governance, rules and standards aligned with EDF’s position and goals, including goals to advance high-integrity, inclusive Natural Climate Solutions.

In close coordination with EDF’s communications teams, direct and guide the development of key messaging and other external communications materials, such as press releases, thought leadership pieces, reports, publications and blogs, to advocate for EDF’s positions, elevate EDF’s global profile and build individual visibility as a “subject matter expert.”

Coordinate the team’s work to engage academics, policy experts, and others to address complex science and policy issues as they relate to the voluntary carbon markets and climate policy.

Work with other senior leaders in EGCC and the Finance and Operations department to develop and manage budgets.

Work with Development officers to identify potential funding sources, and engage directly with foundation officers and individual donors to provide timely updates and reports as required.

Serve as a mentor for junior staff and identify opportunities for their professional growth and development.

Advance EDF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) goals in which people from all backgrounds and experiences feel connected, included, and empowered to address the environmental and organizational challenges in alignment with EDF values.

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 10 years direct relevant experience and advanced degree in climate, environmental science or policy, corporate sustainability, or other related field

8+ years experience in carbon markets relevant to corporate climate issues, including: carbon pricing or market-based instruments; international carbon market policy; voluntary carbon credit project development, implementation, or evaluation; and/or corporate carbon credit strategy implementation (e.g., net zero implementation, science-based targets, natural climate solutions strategy)

Ability to integrate across disciplines (e.g. science, law, economics and policy advocacy) to initiate and achieve positive environmental change

Experience developing strategies, leading the execution of plans and achieving results

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Experience working with media outlets and a track record of public speaking

Demonstrated ability to manage and navigate complex discussions across stakeholder groups toward a negotiated outcome (including private entities, nonprofit partners, scientists, economists, industry, regulators and public policy decision makers), with a track record of cultivating trusting and effective working relationships

Demonstrated self-awareness, cultural competency and inclusivity, and ability to work a in a matrixed organizational structure with colleagues and stakeholders across diverse cultures and backgrounds

Basic knowledge of greenhouse gas accounting principles and application in the private sector, including familiarity with Scopes 1, 2, and 3 is a plus (but not required)

Hiring Range

We offer a strong total rewards package encompassing competitive salary, robust benefits, and professional development opportunities consistent with a modern global organization.

The pay range for this role is $125,000 – $136,000 USD which takes into account factors such as candidate experience, skills, training, internal team equity and local norms.

Environmental Defense Fund is an equal opportunity employer where an applicant’s qualifications are considered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other basis prohibited by law.