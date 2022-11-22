ACX to list American Carbon Registry units

Singapore-based Air Carbon Exchange (ACX) has partnered with the American Carbon Registry (ACR) to list the latter’s Emissions Reduction Tons (ERTs) on its platform, it announced Tuesday.