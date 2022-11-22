Americas > ACX to list American Carbon Registry units

ACX to list American Carbon Registry units

Published 01:56 on November 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 01:56 on November 22, 2022  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore-based Air Carbon Exchange (ACX) has partnered with the American Carbon Registry (ACR) to list the latter’s Emissions Reduction Tons (ERTs) on its platform, it announced Tuesday.

Singapore-based Air Carbon Exchange (ACX) has partnered with the American Carbon Registry (ACR) to list the latter’s Emissions Reduction Tons (ERTs) on its platform, it announced Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software