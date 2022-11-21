VCM Report: Slight uptick in N-GEO activity a bright spot in moribund market

The rise in open interest in the N-GEO future and a slight uptick in the spot N-GEO proved the bright spots for a voluntary carbon market that remained stuck in the doldrums last week amid a lack of year-end mitigation demand.