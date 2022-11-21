Singapore and Peru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to collaborate on carbon markets in alignment with Article 6 guidelines, both countries have announced.
Singapore signs bilateral Article 6-aligned carbon market agreement with Peru
Singapore and Peru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to collaborate on carbon markets in alignment with Article 6 guidelines, both countries have announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.