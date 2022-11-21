Singapore signs bilateral Article 6-aligned carbon market agreement with Peru

Singapore and Peru signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to collaborate on carbon markets in alignment with Article 6 guidelines, both countries have announced.