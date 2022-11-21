CP Daily: COP27 Special

That’s a wrap.
The final gavel came down in Sharm el-Sheikh shortly after 0700 local time on Sunday morning, making COP27 the second-longest running round of UN climate talks. Below is a recast of the *103 articles* published by Carbon Pulse relating to both weeks of the summit.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
COP27: UN negotiators agree on climate loss and damage facility as talks run long due to energy row
COP27: Negotiators sign off text on UN carbon market rules that defers much to next year
ANALYSIS – COP27: UN lays down marker for the future of the voluntary carbon market
COP27: Reactions to the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan and a snapshot of key announcements
COP27: Japan, PNG seal deal on carbon credit cooperation under JCM
COP27: Roundup for Day 13-14 – Nov. 19-20
FRIDAY
COP27: Parties remain at loggerheads on UN carbon market rules, opening 2023 up for Article 6 fireworks
COP27: PNG envoy says deal with UAE firm likely to be quashed, joins fresh push on REDD’s role in Article 6
COP27: Roundup for Day 12 – Nov. 18
THURSDAY
COP27: EU proposes fossil fuel-funded UN climate loss and damage facility, with shipping and aviation contributing
FEATURE – COP27: Nations scramble to get ready for international carbon trade despite UN-level Article 6 talks stumbling
COP27: Pledge to slash global methane emissions tallies 150 countries without China
COP27: East African nations learn valuable lessons on Article 6 removals from VCM -report
COP27: Nations launch alliance for countries committed to develop engineered removal projects
COP27: South Korea to deepen Article 6 ties with Mongolia, seeks CBAM reassurances from the EU
COP27: Australia climate minister meets China’s counterpart, voices support for EU’s loss and damage fund
COP27: Southeast Asian nature-based carbon removal venture to kick off in the Philippines
COP27: UAE’s green energy investor signs green hydrogen deal with Egypt as climate talks host seeks key supplier role
COP27: Web3 firms launch climate platform initiative to offset Ethereum’s historical emissions reductions
COP27: Roundup for Day 11 – Nov. 17
WEDNESDAY
COP27: Nations set to postpone even more carbon market decisions for a year, draft suggests
COP27: LEAF Coalition eyes first issuances of jurisdictional REDD credits in H1 2023
COP27: Dozens of countries sign on to Japan’s push to boost Article 6 emissions trade
COP27: Singapore seals talks to implement carbon credit agreement with Ghana, signs MoU with Papua New Guinea
COP27: Singapore adds third global offset standard to basket of eligible credits for domestic market
COP27: EU and Egypt sign deal on renewable hydrogen development
COP27: Antigua partners with consultancy to develop blue carbon projects
COP27: Roundup for Day 10 – Nov. 16
TUESDAY
COP27: China eyes Article 6 credits to boost ETS offset supply -govt advisor
COP27: EU confirms to UN talks that it will raise climate ambition
INTERVIEW – COP27: NZ seeks to form “bespoke” bilateral partnerships to meet NDC gaps, minister says
COP27: Canada, Chile announce initiative to triple CO2 pricing coverage by 2030
COP27: Three-quarters of OECD on course for 2030 coal exit as corporates shift focus to financing fossil fuels in Africa
COP27: Are CBAMs bad for climate multilateralism?
COP27: Cambodia secures deals with corporates for over 10 mln REDD+ credits
COP27: Bahamas targets 9 Mt in blue carbon sales by 2030, to seek new route to market after FTX collapse
COP27: Italy wants to achieve its renewables ramp-up in half the time
COP27: Turkey to bid to host COP31; Czechia, Bulgaria, and Brazil reported to seek 2024-25 climate summits
COP27: Roundup for Day 9 – Nov. 15
MONDAY
EXCLUSIVE – COP27: Brazil’s most forested states preparing to sell hundreds of millions of carbon credits
COP27: US-China agree to resume formal climate talks, giving hope after lacklustre beginning to second week
COP27: India publishes long-term climate strategy focusing on demand reduction, low-carbon fuels, and coal phasedown
COP27: Bigger climate finance goal on horizon as $100 bln shortcuts blasted
COP27: Turkey announces higher emissions goal and peak year in revised NDC
COP27: Workarounds could secure Taiwan access to Paris carbon market, experts say
COP27: Chile, Morocco, and India close in on leading European nations in annual climate change performance index
COP27: Australia back on the global climate stage as it pushes institutions on green finance
COP27: As work piles up, UN summit hosts give officials more time
COP27: Roundup for Days 6-8 – Nov. 12-14
WEEK 1
CP Daily: COP27 Midpoint Special
