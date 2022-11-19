Papua New Guinea has become the 25th country to agree to a bilateral framework with Japan for developing projects that will generate Paris-aligned carbon credits.
COP27: Japan, Papua New Guinea seal deal on carbon credit cooperation under the Joint Crediting Mechanism
