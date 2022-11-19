Africa > COP27: Roundup for Day 13 – Nov. 19

COP27: Roundup for Day 13 – Nov. 19

Published 09:45 on November 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:58 on November 19, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

It’s Saturday - overtime - of week two at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse rounds up some of today's developments and announcements from the summit. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).

It’s Saturday – overtime – of week two at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse rounds up some of today’s developments and announcements from the summit. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software