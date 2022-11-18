Compliance entities reversed course from last week by adding to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position amid continued spread trading ahead of the Q4 WCI auction, while financials continued to shorten their CCA holdings and add to their RGGI length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Producers recover some CCA length, speculators prefer RGGI
Compliance entities reversed course from last week, adding to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position amid continued spread trading ahead of the WCI Q4 auction, while financials continued to shorten their CCA position and add to their RGGI length, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.