Gasoline sales in California for August rose to the highest levels since May last year, while diesel consumption picked up from last month’s decline, according to state data released Friday.
California gasoline and diesel sales in August increase through summer driving
Gasoline sales in California for August rose to the highest levels since May last year, while diesel consumption picked up from last month’s decline, according to state data released Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.