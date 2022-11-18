A forest carbon offset project in northern Brazil is selling 250,000 carbon credits that were registered, issued, and verified through affiliated companies.
Northern Brazil forest project offering 250k self-certified carbon credits
A forest carbon offset project in northern Brazil is selling 250,000 carbon credits that were registered, issued, and verified through affiliated companies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.