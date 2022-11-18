Senior Analyst, VCM, Strive – Madrid

Position based in Madrid, Spain. Fluent English. We are hiring a Senior VCM (Voluntary Carbon Market) analyst. You’ll join a highly experienced, motivated, and growing team and help lead them to greater impact.

STRIVE

Action on climate is growing strongly across the private sector. Organizations are demonstrating a clear appetite to contribute to the 1.5°C-2ºC goals of the Paris Agreement by committing to carbon neutrality and net zero strategies. Strive was born to help organizations take action, to inspire and empower everyone to act, and change the legacy.

STRIVE got born out of Vertis, an environmental commodity broker established in 1998. STRIVE focuses on the VCM, but inherited a long legacy from Vertis Environmental Finance, which was one of the first companies in the world to be involved in carbon markets and helping companies finance emission reduction investments. Today, Vertis is a regulated entity under MiFID II that helps its business partners to understand and operate in the carbon markets, as well as to adopt a zero-emissions growth model.

The role

The role reports to the Head of Market Analysis and Research and is responsible for key research, analytical, and operational tasks to support our commercial teams and clients. You are an ideal candidate if you have a few years of experience in research and analysis for the voluntary carbon markets and wish to continue building your expertise with a strong business focus for a leading trading company. Your analysis and communication skills will have a direct impact on the largest polluters across Europe by supporting our commercial teams with actionable intelligence. We are aware of proud to be considered thought leaders on the market and we are looking for a high-potential individual who can carry the reputation forward.

More about the Role and Core Responsibilities

Analysing the market impact of changing supply/demand fundamentals

Analyse news and policy developments which impact supply/demand

Build STRIVE’s reputation for market expertise through global conferences, webinars, speaking engagements, sharing panels with industry leaders, experts and politicians

Provide thought leadership on the VCM externally and internally

Translate data and news to actionable intelligence for the commercial teams

Sustain and build media relations and establish yourself as the media representative of STRIVE

Support commercial teams with ad-hoc research

Prepare the content of materials that will be reaching large corporates and multinational’s C-level executives

Represent STRIVE at stakeholder consultations; cooperation with IETA, ICROA and other private sector organizations

We believe you will be great for this role if you have…

4 years of work experience in voluntary carbon markets

Strong business acumen to understand environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies, business risks, and opportunities.

Quality experience or knowledge in some or all the following: VCM, emission reduction project development, carbon trading, lifecycle assessments, offsetting

Programming skills (ie. Python) is an advantage

Experience in running small teams is an advantage

Strong communication skills

Dedication to analysis, enthusiasm for carbon markets, reliability, and integrity are a must

Bachelor’s degree required, with master’s degree in relevant field a plus – Climate Policy, Climate Finance, Sustainability, data analysis, or related fields

High motivation to influence decision-makers to change the world for the better

What we offer:

You will be one of the key representatives of Strive

The opportunity to lead STRIVE’s Research and Analysis team from a strategic, operational, and managerial perspective

You’ll work on projects from around the world and have direct access to more than 2,000 industrial clients of Vertis that must act on climate now, creating a measurable and positive impact on sustainability

The chance to inspire change and open minds through thought leadership on technical and business issues impacting our markets

A long-term career prospect at Strive, Vertis, and the parent company, STX – an exciting and pioneering leader in the Environmental Commodity Trading industry

Flexible hybrid working from home/office arrangements

Competitive base salary and bonuses

One job. One mission. Hundreds of radical ideas.

“Intrigued? We’d love to hear from you. Please apply here to submit your resume.

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements, and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.