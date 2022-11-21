ANALYSIS: Streamlining Washington offset market’s borrowed framework necessary to ensure supply

Compliance offsets in Washington state’s cap-and-invest programme that kicks off in January will garner robust demand and competitive prices, but officials must incorporate lessons-learned and other changes to the California-modelled carbon market design in order to attract project developers from the voluntary market, experts told Carbon Pulse.