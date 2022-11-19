COP27: Parties remain at loggerheads on UN carbon market rules, opening 2023 up for Article 6 fireworks

Country negotiators striving to find consensus on key documents relating to carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are divided by the near-final texts as the end of COP27 approaches, multiple sources said, with moves to postpone work until 2023 looking increasingly likely.