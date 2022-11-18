Carbon Pulse prepares for Greater China market growth with new hire

Carbon Pulse has recently hired its first Greater China correspondent amid a push in Hong Kong and Taiwan to play a larger role in international carbon markets, adding to the news flow already emerging from Mainland China.

Chia-Erh Kuo has joined Carbon Pulse as the company’s first Greater China correspondent, bringing her back to her native Taiwan after spending three years in Europe, where she completed the Erasmus Mundus masters programme in public policy and did analysis work for Dutch management consultancy ftrprf.

She has now returned to to her initial career path as a reporter, doing several stints as a business reporter for Dealreporter, Taipei Times, and Economic Daily News in Taipei.

At Carbon Pulse, Chia-Erh will lead the coverage of China’s national and regional emissions markets.

She will also cover Hong Kong’s efforts to establish itself as a regional carbon trading hub by connecting global emissions traders with the Mainland China market, and Taiwan’s process of introducing a domestic emissions price and secure itself access to the Paris-based global market despite its status as a non-UN member.

Chia-Erh is based in Taiwan.

news@carbon-pulse.com