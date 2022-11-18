Carbon Taxes > Decarbonising ammonia’s current uses key to realising its broader energy transition role, report says

Decarbonising ammonia’s current uses key to realising its broader energy transition role, report says

Published 07:06 on November 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:06 on November 18, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

Ammonia offers key decarbonising opportunities for sectors such as power generation and shipping in the longer term, but low carbon ammonia may remain an untapped market without strong policy support that focuses on lowering the emissions footprint of its current industrial uses, a report has found.

Ammonia offers key decarbonising opportunities for sectors such as power generation and shipping in the longer term, but low carbon ammonia may remain an untapped market without strong policy support that focuses on lowering the emissions footprint of its current industrial uses, a report has found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software