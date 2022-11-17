Massachusetts GWSA allowance holdings outpace steeper 2022 emissions

Published 18:04 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 18:04 on November 17, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

All but a few of the power generators regulated under the Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon market hold permits in excess of their compliance obligations, even as CO2 output under the in-state cap-and-trade programme has shot up this year, according to a report published Wednesday.