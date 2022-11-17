Brussels releases new guidance on 2021-30 EU national energy plans

Published 14:58 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 15:32 on November 17, 2022

The European Commission released guidance to member states this week to help them update their 2021-2030 national energy and climate plans (NECPs), calling on governments to raise their renewable targets and consider the changed global circumstances since the plans were last updated in 2019.