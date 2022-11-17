EUA prices on Thursday fell for the third day out of four as buyers remained largely on the sidelines after a weak auction, while energy prices retreated for a second day as the demand outlook remains modest amid extended warm weather in Europe.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
