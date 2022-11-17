COP27: South Korea to deepen Article 6 ties with Mongolia, seeks CBAM reassurances from the EU

Published 06:54 on November 17, 2022 / Last updated at 06:54 on November 17, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea and Mongolia will cooperate to identify project opportunities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, while the Korean environment minister on the sidelines of COP27 has also been seeking reassurances from the EU that the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) won’t act as a trade barrier.