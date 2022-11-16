California final Scoping Plan calls for potentially strengthening cap-and-trade programme

Published 21:44 on November 16, 2022

California regulator ARB will commence a public process to evaluate the annual allowance caps and other elements of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, as the state’s final 2022 Scoping Plan published Wednesday aims to hit more ambitious GHG reduction targets.