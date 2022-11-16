Carbon Standards Consultant, Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches, GGGI – Republic of Korea (Remote)

Location: Republic of Korea, HQ

City: Remote

Contract Type: Individual Consultant (Daily Rate)

Grade: Individual Consultant 5

Salary scale: Individual Consultant Scale

Contract Duration: 6 months

Deadline (23:59 KST): 30/11/2022

Job Reference: 100007473

Carbon Standards Consultant – Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches (DAPA)

Based in Seoul, The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such a poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

The Paris Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for signatory Parties to reach an ambitious commitment to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C in a cooperative manner. This framework covers several instruments including cooperative approaches under the Article 6 which allows for the potential development of international carbon transactions.

The Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) of GGGI is implementing several programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, now covered by the Paris Agreement Rulebook finalized in Glasgow at COP26. By opening these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. GGGI’s Article 6 programs provide technical assistance and capacity building to government counterparts to improve their readiness for Article 6 engagement. These programs support the design of projects and policies for pilot transactions and strengthening of institutional frameworks required for their implementation. In2022, GGGI’s CPU have secured USD 30M of funding to deliver its Article 6 programs, with operations in 10 countries (with a plan to expand to two additional countries), making it a leader in Article 6 piloting.

The Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches (DAPA) supports countries to access carbon finance under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement by facilitating the completion of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcome (ITMO) transactions between buyer countries and host countries. The activities under each however differ in type and approach. Under the DAPA program the aim is to develop policy approaches, valuing the amount of mitigation outcomes that can be attributed to the introduction of a single, or package of policy measures; then wrapping these into a transaction which will see a flow of carbon finance be exchanged for a share of the resultant mitigation outcomes. The project covers two phases, scoping, and design. The scoping phase of the program was successfully completed in mid-2020 – and work is now implementing the Design Phase in 4 countries: Indonesia, Morocco, Senegal and Viet Nam.

OBJECTIVES OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The expert on carbon standards consultant will work with the DAPA Program team by providing expert technical advice in the technical design of crediting policy approaches in compliance with commercial carbon standards, in particular, the Gold Standard.

The ideal candidate will have a deep knowledge of carbon project design in different standards, mainly in the voluntary carbon market. With demonstrated experience in successfully structuring projects from idea notes to issuance. Additionally, s/he should have knowledge on the design of climate policies related to carbon pricing and challenges associated to cooperative approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

DELIVERABLES AND PAYMENT SCHEDULE

The successful candidate is expected to support the DAPA Global Program Manager in the improvement of policy approach crediting design by providing services including but not limited to the following:

Drafting, reviewing, and/or providing inputs on technical reports related to the methodological design of crediting policy approaches.

Provide expert level inputs in areas such as methodologies, data, assumptions, design options, compliance of standard requirements, review, validation, and verification processes, etc.

Join technical discussions and provide expert level opinions on next steps and additional studies or information required.

Write or provide inputs for papers, reports, and technical documents, related to the crediting of policy approaches.

Ensure that best practices are taken into account in the design of crediting policy approaches.

Other relevant inputs to ensure the successful implementation of the DAPA program.

**Maximum contract value for this position is USD 27,000, depending on candidate’s credentials and duration of the contract.

EXPERTISE REQUIRED

GGGI is looking for a highly qualified individual consultant that may provide technical support as specified in this TOR, as guided below:

Minimum 12 years of experience in structuring carbon projects from conception or idea note to issuance of credits under different standards.

Applied experience in carbon projects related to the energy sector, multiple countries are preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge on CDM and climate international negotiations.

Desirable experience in the design of methodologies for carbon projects (VCM or CDM); NAMAs, or carbon pricing policies.

Independent, with ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail with minimal instruction or supervision.

Fluency in English is required, with excellent writing and presentation skills.

Calm, diplomatic, positive, able to effectively work under pressure in a challenging context with a diverse and dispersed set of stakeholders.

ADMINISTRATIVE INFORMATION

Please include the following information in your application:

CV and Cover letter

Daily rate

All candidates will be evaluated against the expertise required. Selected candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts. Final decision and offer will be made maximum two weeks after the last interview.

Date to close is Korean Standard Time (KST). Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered

Application. Cover Letter, and CV must be sent in English. A consortium, or a firm may not be engaged for the individual consultant assignment.

