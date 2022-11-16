Sales Executive, Compensate – Helsinki

About Compensate

Compensate is a carbon offset services provider / impact-driven growth company that is recognized in the voluntary carbon offset market for its high integrity and work towards elevating existing market standards. While the market in which we operate in is constantly evolving and is forecast to grow massively in the years to come, it is currently characterized by deserved critique over its opacity and inefficient standards that lead to massive greenwashing problems.

At Compensate we want to offer everyone easy access to high integrity carbon capture. We manage a portfolio of carefully selected carbon projects that allow organizations such as SOK, Reima, the London School of Economics, Ålandsbanken or Smartly.io to offset their emissions in a reliable and transparent way. We also help organizations to understand their carbon footprint and to formulate their climate claims adequately.

Compensate operates globally with a current focus on the European market and is headquartered in Helsinki.

About the role

We are looking for a Sales Executive to join our growing team. We have a unique value proposition in a booming industry where competitors appear left and right and regulation is lagging behind. We are on a mission to build a sustainable, scalable business without compromising on the integrity of our climate action.

Are you hungry for closing deals, yet not blinded by short-term gains?

Do you enjoy educating prospective buyers on complex, nuanced topics?

Do you feel at home in a fast changing environment with huge growth opportunities and where the rules of the sales playbook are yet to be written?

Do you yearn for work with a deeper meaning and impact beyond reaching sales targets?

As a Sales Executive, you will work on the full spectrum of the sales process: you will find ways to generate leads, passionately turn leads into opportunities, close those opportunities and establish new customer relationships to drive our growth. You will help Compensate turn its existing momentum into a scalable business and have a fantastic time saving the climate with great colleagues.

What you would be doing at Compensate

Drive all phases of the sales process, from prospecting and initial discovery to contract negotiation and closing, effectively leveraging digital tools and ensuring highest level of service at every stage

Design and execute sales strategies – together with our marketing – to create awareness amongst relevant decision makers in Finland and in Europe

Build, manage and grow relationships with prospective clients

Provide structured feedback and insights from the market to inform our product development

Track, analyze, and communicate key sales metrics

Actively participate in developing the way Compensate sells and delivers value to our clients

Qualities you might have

A demonstrated track record in B2B sales, ideally with enterprise-level clients

Experience from a growth company environment

Strong drive to create tangible results

Ability to present and debate recommendations to senior stakeholders and the executive level

Excellent people and communication skills, ability to build relationships and work cross-functionally

Creativity to design and test new sales approaches and strategies

Ability to adjust in a dynamic growth environment while staying focused on the longer-term goals

Passion for climate action and strong sense of integrity

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and possibly also in other languages, such as Finnish, Swedish or German

Experience in carbon markets or the wider sustainability industry is a strong advantage, but not a requirement

What you’ll get by joining us

Working to advance a greater purpose in a fast-growing emerging market

Personal growth opportunities and constant learning about key issues of our time from recognized experts

Superb workmates and an empowering and international working culture

A caring and supportive work environment

Flexibility in hybrid working arrangements

Competitive employee benefits

Cozy office located in the city center of Helsinki

If this sounds like you, please get in touch by 06.12.2022!

Fill in your details and send your CV through our ATS and we will come back to you! Link: https://careers.compensate.com/jobs/2218830-sales-executive?promotion=526880-trackable-share-link-carbon-pulse. If you have any questions you can contact Matti Fouchault-Airasmaa (Chief Commercial Officer) by phone +358 452775337.