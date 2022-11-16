Executive Director, Compensate Foundation – Helsinki

About Compensate Foundation

The Compensate Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on advocacy work to improve the integrity of the voluntary carbon market. The voluntary carbon market enables businesses, other organizations and individuals to offset their emissions or to support projects that prevent emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere. The Compensate Foundation also provides the Compensate Climate Action app for individuals.

Compensate Foundation has already established its role in the voluntary carbon market as a thought leader. The voluntary carbon market is growing fast, but fundamental challenges regarding the integrity of the market still remain. We need to put more effort into our work to ensure that market standards and market regulation actually deliver real climate impact.

The role

Now we are looking for an Executive Director to lead the non-profit advocacy work of Compensate to the next level. The Executive Director would be the first full-time employee of the foundation and will start a new chapter in the organization.

The role offers a great opportunity to have a major impact on the direction the voluntary carbon market takes.

Responsibilities

Establish the work of the foundation to the next level

Follow intensively and contribute to the evolving policy frameworks and standards of the voluntary carbon market

Contribute to the discussion regarding the market through consultations, opinion pieces, online discussions as well as in different events

Write white papers on topics related to the voluntary carbon market

Create documents and content that make complex market challenges and policies more understandable to wide range of audiences

Manage and expand the foundation’s network within the scientific community

Ensure the foundation’s funding is on solid grounds

Things we appreciate:

Experience in the voluntary carbon market

Experience in advocacy work preferably in a non-profit organization

Ability to convince audiences in written and in person

You already possess a global network in the voluntary carbon market

Preparedness also to handle the administrative work of the foundation

Ability to take care of the funding of the foundation

You live in Finland or are willing to relocate

Fluent english, other languages are considered as plus

What you’ll get with us:

Unique position to improve the integrity of a vastly expanding voluntary carbon market

Opportunity to become a thought leader in the evolving voluntary carbon market

Opportunity to work closely with other committed climate professionals

Support of the whole Compensate community consisting of 20 people both from the non-profit foundation and the for-profit Ltd.

Shared office with Compensate Ltd in Helsinki city center

Empowering work atmosphere with people sharing similar climate values

Competitive benefits package

Send us your CV and cover letter through our recruitment system latest 30.11.

Link: https://careers.compensate.com/jobs/2210036-executive-director-compensate-foundation?promotion=526881-trackable-share-link-carbon-pulse

If you have any questions you can contact the Chairman of Compensate Foundation Niklas Kaskeala by email (niklas@compensate.com) or by phone (+358 50 5866422) during:

23.11 10-12

25.11. 10-12