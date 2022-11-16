COP27: Singapore adds third global offset standard to basket of eligible credits for domestic market

Published 12:16 on November 16, 2022 / Last updated at 12:23 on November 16, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore has added a third global carbon offset standard to supply carbon credits that domestic companies can buy to count towards their carbon tax obligations.