Verra to start piloting digital MRV platform for nature-based projects

Published 11:20 on November 16, 2022 / Last updated at 11:20 on November 16, 2022

Verra, the largest certifier body in the voluntary carbon market, will pilot a digital monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) platform that promises to slash the time and cost of traditional carbon accounting methods, it announced at COP27 on Wednesday.