China is likely to bring in the petrochemical sector into its national emissions trading scheme (ETS) in 2024, a move that would add around 2,300 companies to the world’s biggest compliance market, according to a top official at the national industry association.
China likely to include petrochemicals in national ETS in 2024 -industry group
China is likely to bring in the petrochemical sector into its national emissions trading scheme (ETS) in 2024, a move that would add around 2,300 companies to the world's biggest compliance market, according to a top official at the national industry association.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.