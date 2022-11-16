Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:44 on November 16, 2022

EUAs dropped by as much as 3.8% as traders appeared to suffer jitters ahead of this evening's trilogue meeting to negotiate a compromise package on the REPowerEU package, which is likely to involve selling EUAs to raise funds, while gas markets weakened amid forecasts that EU storages will be higher than normal at the end of the coming winter.