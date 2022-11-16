EUAs dropped by as much as 3.8% as traders appeared to suffer jitters ahead of this evening’s trilogue meeting to negotiate a compromise package on the REPowerEU package, which is likely to involve selling EUAs to raise funds, while gas markets weakened amid forecasts that EU storages will be higher than normal at the end of the coming winter.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs dropped by as much as 3.8% as traders appeared to suffer jitters ahead of this evening's trilogue meeting to negotiate a compromise package on the REPowerEU package, which is likely to involve selling EUAs to raise funds, while gas markets weakened amid forecasts that EU storages will be higher than normal at the end of the coming winter.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.