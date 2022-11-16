COP27: Singapore seals talks to implement carbon credit agreement with Ghana, signs MoU with Papua New Guinea

Singapore and Ghana have concluded negotiations on an implementation agreement to cooperate on carbon credits in alignment with guidelines set out in Article 6, the Singaporean ministry of trade and industry has announced while the island state is eyeing a separate market collaboration partnership with Papua New Guinea.