Market participants’ expectations have coalesced around a narrow range for the last WCI cap-and-trade market auction of the year on Wednesday, with few expecting the sale to result in a surprise clearing price reminiscent of either last quarter or Nov. 2021.
PREVIEW: Q4 WCI auction result geared for fewer surprises
Market participants’ expectations have coalesced around a narrow range for the last WCI cap-and-trade market auction of the year on Wednesday, with few expecting the sale to result in a surprise clearing price reminiscent of either last quarter or Nov. 2021.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.