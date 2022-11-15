PREVIEW: Q4 WCI auction result geared for fewer surprises

Published 23:10 on November 15, 2022 / Last updated at 00:39 on November 16, 2022

Market participants’ expectations have coalesced around a narrow range for the last WCI cap-and-trade market auction of the year on Wednesday, with few expecting the sale to result in a surprise clearing price reminiscent of either last quarter or Nov. 2021.