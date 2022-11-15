The Bahamas could sell up to 9 million blue carbon credits by 2030, but the country’s route to market will need to change as it has previously planned to sell units on now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
COP27: Bahamas eyes 9 Mt in blue carbon sales by 2030, to seek new route to market after FTX collapse
