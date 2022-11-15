Dutch heavy industry’s carbon intensity is “hardly” improving compared to European benchmarks, the country’s emissions authority said Tuesday.
Dutch heavy industry “hardly” improving its carbon intensity, says NEa
Dutch heavy industry’s carbon intensity is “hardly” improving compared to European benchmarks, the country’s emissions authority said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.