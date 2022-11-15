COP27: Cambodia secures deals with corporates for 10 mln REDD+ credits

Cambodia’s ministry of environment has signed contracts with a group of international corporate buyers for over 10 million tonnes of verified emission reductions from three REDD+ projects.