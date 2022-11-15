Asia Pacific > COP27: Cambodia secures deals with corporates for 10 mln REDD+ credits

COP27: Cambodia secures deals with corporates for 10 mln REDD+ credits

Published 11:42 on November 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:42 on November 15, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Cambodia’s ministry of environment has signed contracts with a group of international corporate buyers for over 10 million tonnes of verified emission reductions from three REDD+ projects.

