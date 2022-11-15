COP27: Turkey to bid to host COP31, Czechia and Brazil reported to seek 2024-25 climate summits

Turkey has emerged as a bidder for to host the COP31 global climate summit, putting up a challenge to Australia and the Pacific Islands, which were thought to have been the sole contender to hold the talks in 2026 up until now, while Czechia and Brazil are reported to be respective candidates for COP29 and 30.