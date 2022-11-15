NZ Market: NZUs rise to new record high on bullish expectations for govt decision

New Zealand carbon allowances have traded at an all-time high over the past two days amid persisting expectations that the government will agree to ETS recommendations made by the independent Climate Change Commission (CCC).