Project Development Manager, 3Degrees – Portland/Chicago/Remote (US)

Job Description:

Every day, we work together for what matters – bold, swift, and equitable climate action.

ABOUT THE ROLE

3Degrees helps organizations around the world implement renewable energy, transportation decarbonization, and other climate solutions. To support our work to expand our portfolio of projects that generate environmental attributes, we are looking for an experienced project development manager excited to decarbonize agriculture, transportation and other key sectors that are essential to mitigating the worst impacts of climate change. Current areas of focus for this role include carbon removals, agricultural supply chain emission reduction projects, and biogas projects.

This is a full time position reporting to the Director, Development. The Manager will be supported by 3Degrees’ operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification to create environmental attributes, as well as the carbon and transportation commercial teams, which manage the sale of the attributes.

The development team is currently located in Portland, OR and Chicago, IL. We have a preference for this new team member to join us in our Portland, OR office, but open to highly qualified candidates that will work remotely anywhere in the United States.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

The Project Development Manager will focus substantially on the following:

Originate, develop, and manage new project opportunities, including structuring agreements

Field inbound opportunities and quickly determine which projects offer strategic alignment with our business, expertise, and customers

Structure bespoke investment, pre-purchase, offtake, and revenue share agreements to meet specific counterparty and 3Degrees needs regarding role and financial risk/return

Build discounted cash flow models, modeling scenarios for credit delivery, project costs, credit prices, and other inputs necessary to assess an opportunity’s risk/return

Lead due diligence on project risks, including program/protocol eligibility, credit delivery, operational risk, costs, counterparty credit, and historic project performance

Draft investment memos for consideration by 3Degrees’ risk management committee

Conduct and present research and analysis for strategic consulting projects to support 3Degrees’ customers in new carbon project development

Represent 3Degrees at conferences and webinars, delivering presentations about how projects can benefit from carbon and transportation markets

ABOUT YOU



You are a motivated, mission-driven environmental professional with experience and working knowledge of carbon and transportation environmental commodity markets, and a solid understanding of how new projects are developed and financed. We believe an individual with this knowledge, combined with the following experience would be successful in this role.

5+ years of experience with project development, finance and economics, and/or environmental credit markets

Experience with carbon removal, agriculture and/or biogas emission reduction projects

Experience negotiating unique offtake, pre-purchase and/or financing agreements

Strong financial modeling, analysis, and structuring skills

Experience performing due diligence and presenting opportunities for investment

Track record interpreting regulatory or protocol requirements to qualify and quantify environmental credit generation

Educational background in economics, finance, or environmental sciences, Master’s a plus

You bring a strong understanding of technical and quantitative details

Adept at building relationships and negotiating agreements

HOW WE DEFINE SUCCESS

After 1 year, a successful Project Development Manager will:

Be a key contributor to the origination, structuring, and due diligence of projects that will reduce over 2 million mtCO2e, serving as the main point of contact for 25% of these projects

Comfortably manage introductory meetings with opportunities, with a strong sense of 3Degrees’ value proposition to project developers and what opportunities can be rejected early in the development process

Serve as a subject matter expert on carbon and transportation markets to 3Degrees’ clients

