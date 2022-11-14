The US and China will resume official talks on climate change, after their leaders held a meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali on Monday, raising hopes that the move will spur substantial progress to the so-far sluggish COP27 negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.
COP27: US-China agree to resume formal climate talks, giving hope after lacklustre beginning to second week
The US and China will resume official talks on climate change, after their leaders held a meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali on Monday, raising hopes that the move will spur substantial progress to the so-far sluggish COP27 negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.