COP27: US-China agree to resume formal climate talks, giving hope after lacklustre beginning to second week

Published 17:22 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 17:26 on November 14, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South Korea, US / No Comments

The US and China will resume official talks on climate change, after their leaders held a meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali on Monday, raising hopes that the move will spur substantial progress to the so-far sluggish COP27 negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.