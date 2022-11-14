India published its long-term climate strategy on Monday that will steer the world’s third biggest emitter towards meeting a net zero target by 2070, focusing on technological solutions such as scaling hydrogen and CCS, reducing household demand, and phasing out its coal production.
COP27: India publishes long-term climate strategy focusing on demand reduction, low carbon fuels, and coal phase down
