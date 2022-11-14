COP27: Chile, Morocco, and India close in on leading European nations in annual climate change performance index

In a report announced at the UN's annual climate in Egypt, several countries including Chile, Morocco, and India have emerged as consistently performing well across metrics that consider emissions per capita, policy outlook, and energy use as they edge nearer to leading Scandinavian nations, but no single country was found to be on a 1.5C-aligned pathway.